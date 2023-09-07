Southern Cameroons War: Amba fighters in shooting spree in Muea and Buea

A pair of Ambazonia gunmen have reportedly wounded several people and set cars ablaze in a shooting spree in Muea and Buea in Fako Division.

It is the first deadly Ambazonia attack carried out by restoration forces in the heart of the historic city of Buea. On Thursday, 7 September, 2023 Southern Cameroons fighters inspired by happenings in Gabon and Niger raided Muea and moved into Buea.

The Buea-Muea attack comes just a week after schools reopened their doors in some towns and villages in Southern Cameroons.

A source in the Francophone governor’s office in Buea contacted by Cameroon Concord News hinted that police officers sent to counter the Ambazonia attack on Molyko ended up in Bongo Square.

The Vice President of the exiled Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima is expected to address the people of Southern Cameroons on the state of the revolution, meaning not only that attacks on schools remains highly likely but a further attack in academic establishments in the cities of Buea, Bamenda, Limbe and Kumba may be imminent.

Cameroon Concord News understands that Buea police have asked the Cameroon government military command in the South West region to deploy a number of military personnel in support of their armed officers.

This means some armed police and gendarmerie officers guarding schools will be replaced by soldiers.

By Rita Akana in Buea