AFCON 2025: 19 countries secure tickets for Morocco

With only a few matches left in the qualifiers, 19 teams have secured their places at the highly anticipated TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, set to be held in Morocco.

Friday’s results on Matchday 5 saw three more nations — securing their places in Africa’s flagship football competition with Zambia, Mali, Zimbabwe and Comoros sealing their slots.

Nigeria, Tunisia, South Africa, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, and Gabon — clinched their spots, on Thursday joining a growing list of African football powerhouses ready for the tournament.

The confirmed teams represent a blend of regular AFCON contenders and rising forces in African football.

Host nation Morocco automatically qualified, alongside notable teams like Senegal and Algeria, who secured early qualification through consistent performances.

Egypt and title holders Cote d’Ivoire also bring strong legacies to the competition, with both countries boasting numerous AFCON titles.

Several teams have made a comeback to the continental stage.

DR Congo, Angola, and Equatorial Guinea will look to make an impact, while Uganda and Gabon are back with ambitions to advance deep into the tournament.

For South Africa, qualification marks a return to Africa’s biggest football stage after their impressive at the previous competition held in Cote d’Ivoire.

The qualification phase isn’t over yet. Matchday 5 matches continue into Saturday, with Matchday 6 next week set to confirm the remaining teams, rounding off the 24-nation lineup for Morocco 2025.

Anticipation is building as the final slots are contested, with top African teams and emerging challengers vying to be part of the action.

The 19 countries qualified for TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2025

Morocco,Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Algeria, DR Congo, Senegal, Egypt, Angola

Equatorial Guinea, Cote d’Ivoire, Uganda, South Africa, Gabon, Tunisia, Nigeria, Zambia, Mali, Zimbabwe, Comoros

Source: CAF