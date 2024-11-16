Archbishop Andrew Nkea elevated to Commander of the National Order of Valour

Metropolitan Archbishop Andrew Nkea of the Bamenda Ecclesiastical Province has been elevated to Commander of the National Order of Valor.

President Paul Biya made the announcement via his Foreign Affairs Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella in the presence of Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations who is presently on a five-day visit to Cameroon to mark the tenth anniversary of the signing of the Framework Agreement between the Holy See and the African country in 2014.

“I am humbled and honoured to receive this recognition from President Biya,” said Archbishop Andew Nkea,

“I will continue to pray and rely on the support of everyone in the Bamenda Ecclesiastical Province that I will be a worthy servant of the Prince of Peace in fulfilling my responsibilities as a Commander of the National Order of Valour and to continue in my role as shepherd of the faithful of the Archdiocese of Bamenda” said Archbishop Nkea to Cameroon Concord News

By Soter Agbaw-Ebai with files from Rita Akana