Vatican Secretary for Relations with States is in Yaoundé

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, has begun a five-day visit to Cameroon to mark the tenth anniversary of the signing of the Framework Agreement between the Holy See and the African country in 2014.

According to the Secretariat of State’s Terza Loggia account on the social platform ‘X,’ Archbishop Gallagher is to take part in several meetings and events.

On Friday he met the Foreign Affairs Minister, Lejeune Mbella Mbella, and then paid a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute. He also met with a cream of Cameroonian bishops.

On Saturday, November 16, Archbishop Gallagher celebrated Mass at the Minor Basilica of Marie Reine des Apôtres de Mvolye, in the capital, Yaoundé.

On Monday, November 18, the Vatican Secretary for Relations with States will be received in audience by the President of the Republic, Mr. Paul Biya.

The final event will be a lecture at the Catholic University of Central Africa in Yaoundé, where Archbishop Gallagher will be awarded an Honorary Doctorate.

Reported by Vatican News with additional editing from Cameroon Concord News Group