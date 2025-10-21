2025 Presidential Elections: “We will make Cameroon ungovernable”

A senior member of Mr. Issa Tchiroma’s party has informed Cameroon Concord News that if the country’s constitutional council hands over victory to the outgoing president, Paul Biya, Cameroonians will make the country ungovernable.

The senior official who spoke on conditions of anonymity with the Cameroon Concord News Group Chairman, Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai, said that Cameroon was ripe for a revolution and if the country’s government officials are not aware of what is happening around the world then they are either blind or ill-informed.

“There is a lot of uncertainty around the world and Cameroon government officials want to import the demons to our shores. Cameroonians are frustrated and bitter because of Mr. Paul Biya’s incompetence and testing them one more time could be that last straw that will destroy the country,” he said.

“ELECAM has finished its results manufacturing job and the results are at the constitutional council. The results have leaked and it is up to Cameroonians to act as one person to chase Mr. Biya and his irresponsible collaborators from Cameroon. Our country has been in the news for all the wrong reasons over the last four decades – bad economy, no road infrastructure, sky-high unemployment with many Cameroonians dying on the high seas as they escape the economic pain the ruling party has generated.

“We will make Cameroon ungovernable. If that means arming our young men, we will do that. Money is not the issue and there are weapons lying fallow in the country’s northern regions,” he stressed.

“If Yaoundé has not learned from the Anglophone crisis which has already lasted for nine years, then it will never learn. The crisis in the country’s two English-speaking regions is still playing out and there is no end in sight. Opening a new front where Boko Haram has a physical presence is one additional mistake the government is making,” he underscored.

Issa Tchiroma’s victory is a victory for ever suffering Cameroonian. My fellow countrymen should come out to defend their victory. This victory is not only for Northerners. Every Cameroonian is suffering and this hardship will only stop if the people kick out Mr. Biya and his gang,” he urged.

He also added that Cameroonians in the Southwest, Northwest, Littoral and West regions should be ready to join the movement which has been designed to restore some sanity and dignity to Cameroonians who have been suffering for forty-three years, adding that prayers will not address the situation but actions which will strike fear in the government should be undertaken across the country, pointing out that the ultimate goal is to kick Biya out of power.

“The revolution which took place in Madagascar, Burkina Faso, Niger, Mali, and Nepal did not happen through prayers and fasting. The people took to the streets for months to express their frustration. Cameroon needs to wake up and only Cameroonians can end the disaster and calamity Mr. Biya has manufactured for them,” he pointed out.

“Biya has never won any elections in Cameroon. He has always cheated but this election fraud is one too many. He and his people must be called to order. Cameroonians have not committed any crime and they do not deserve the hardship and disrespect the CPDM government has engineered for them,” he said.

“We will be targeting key CPDM militants across the country. The people must punish them for their crimes and sins. Cameroonians have had it up to their eyeballs and this is the time to express that frustration,” he said.

Speaking from Garoua, the Tchiroma party official called on Cameroonians to make the country ungovernable, adding that it would be unwise to pass on the burden to future generations.

“We must solve this equation once and for all. We are calling on all Cameroonians to be ready to free their fatherland. We have been tolerating this corruption for decades, hoping that one day the architects would have an attack of conscience and do the right thing. From every indication, the criminals in government are very determined to push this country to the bottom of the abyss. We cannot allow this to happen and only Cameroonians can pull the country from the brink,” he said.

“The movement taking place in Garoua, Douala and Yaoundé today are just a child’s play. The government has never noticed violence before. It will see hell on the day the results will be made public. There is still time for the right thing to be done. We don’t like blood, but if the government continues to play its games, it will regret its stupidity and corruption,” he stressed.

“Cameroonians must be united against this devilish government which has and is still spreading death and suffering across the country. Mr. Biya who is 96 years according to his family members has a choice – exit power as a respected person or expose his family to the anger of the frustrated population,” he concluded.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai