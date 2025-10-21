Tchiroma kicks as official results put Biya in early lead

Opposition presidential candidate, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, has announced plans to publish ‘original’ polling station reports to prove his victory in Cameroon’s October 12 presidential election.

He said this while challenging early trends that favor incumbent President Paul Biya.

In a statement released Sunday, Tchiroma said, “To ensure transparency and prevent any manipulation, our campaign team will, in the coming hours, release electoral trends based on the official polling station reports (PVs) signed at the polling sites and transmitted by our scrutineers.”

Tchiroma, who leads the National Salvation Front (FSNC) and is backed by the Union for Change, a coalition of opposition parties, is mounting a direct challenge to Biya, the long-serving president and leader of the Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement (CPDM).

Biya has ruled Cameroon since 1982 and is seeking another term amid growing calls for reform.

The National Commission for the General Counting of Votes has yet to announce official results, but preliminary trends suggest Biya is ahead.

Tchiroma’s campaign disputes this, citing data from 18 strategic departments that represent nearly 80% of the national electorate.

“These departments include Wouri, Mfoundi, Bénoué, Diamaré, Mayo-Danay, Mayo-Tsanaga, Vina, Logone-et-Chari, Mungo, Noun, Mayo-Louti, Mayo-Kani, Mayo-Sava, Menoua, Mifi, Mayo-Rey, Lom-et-Djérem, and Lékié,” the statement noted.

Tchiroma emphasized the credibility of his methodology: “It is based on official polling station reports, which are verifiable. Every figure published will be accompanied by documented proof to prevent any dispute.”

He called on the international community and Cameroonians to monitor the trends closely: “They represent the people’s voice and must neither be stolen nor manipulated. Together, we shall defend the truth of the ballot box!”

Meanwhile, tensions are rising across the country.

In the Far North city of Garoua, supporters have formed a civilian-led security unit to protect Tchiroma, declaring, “We will not let anything happen to our leader, we are here to protect him.”

Security forces have reported violent protests in Dschang, Garoua, and other cities.

The Gendarmerie released images of paramilitary drills and stated, “These acts of violence, perpetrated by protesters who claim victory for their candidate, have caused significant damage to property and loss of human life.”

In a bid to calm tensions, the National Council of Traditional Chiefs of Cameroon issued a joint statement urging restraint. Signed by National President Tsala Ndzomo Guy and Secretary General Fon Chafah, the release reaffirmed their commitment to peace and stability as the nation awaits the Constitutional Council’s official proclamation.

As the political standoff intensifies, all eyes remain on the release of Tchiroma’s polling station reports and the Constitutional Council’s final verdict, expected in one week.

