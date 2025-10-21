Constitutional Council to announce results Thursday, October 23 at 10:30 a.m

The Constitutional Council will announce the results of the presidential election this Thursday, October 23, in a formal hearing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the Yaoundé Convention Center. Cameroonians will know the new president elected for a seven-year term. This event will mark a decisive step in Cameroon’s political life, following a dynamic campaign and genuine enthusiasm across the political spectrum.

The Constitutional Council of Cameroon, the only institution authorized by law to announce the results of the October 12 presidential election, will present the results of the election on Thursday, October 23, in a formal hearing scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Yaoundé Convention Center. The expected results will symbolize the strong mobilization of Cameroonians during the vote on October 12, 2025, following an election that presented a dual aspect: the territorial anchorage of President Paul Biya, but also a very strong opposition dynamic, which already foreshadows the stakes of the upcoming electoral contests, particularly the legislative elections.

“In Cameroon, the results are processed manually, which is why it takes a certain amount of time for all the results from the minutes collected at the polling stations to reach the departmental supervisory commissions; for the departmental supervisory commission to have time to process them manually; and then for these minutes to be centralized at the National Commission for the General Vote Counting, which also takes the time to process the data before transmitting them to the Constitutional Council for review, processing, and publication of the results.”

Jean Paul Ntsengue, Electoral Expert – Cameroon

Elecam, whose work was welcomed by all parties with satisfaction in the conduct of the vote, had an obligation to demonstrate robustness in the transmission of results and compliance with the electoral process, after the closing of the polling stations. From the counting of votes in each polling station and the transmission of the minutes to the local voting commission, then to the departmental supervision commission, all the way to the National Commission for the General Vote Counting. Each support also raised its share of disputes. While all candidates are represented in all these committees to ensure transparency, the transfer of the work to the Constitutional Council, which had a 15-day deadline before the publication of the final results, is facing a stance from the opposition, which disputes the potential results with a suspicion of a victory for President Paul Biya.

“These deadlines must be respected because, in a manual process, they are what allow for secure results.”

Jean Paul Ntsengue, Electoral Expert – Cameroon

While the wait for the results has generated its share of tension and acts of civil disobedience, all political actors, without exception, advocate respect for citizens, civil peace, and, above all, the rejection of violence between citizens. These numerous calls for a peaceful and responsible Cameroon will be a real challenge for the President-elect at the end of this process: to listen to the message of the people in their desire for a genuine and sincere transformation of the daily lives of Cameroonians, a country that seeks to be an example in all circumstances for Africa.

Source: Africa24