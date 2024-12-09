2025 presidential election: Who will run?

As 2025 approaches, many Cameroonians are concerned about the future of their country. Cameroon is at a standstill both politically and economically. The country is in dire need of an overhaul and many analysts have opined that the 2025 presidential election might reshape the country’s future.

However, though the presidential election is less than ten months away, Cameroonians are not yet aware of the candidates in the race for the Unity Palace as some political parties have not yet revealed their candidates to the public and this is indeed a cause for concern.

Despite the suspense, some candidates are already working hard to make their presidential ambitions known and their programs are out there for people to appreciate.

First to inform Cameroonians about his presidential ambition is Barrister Akere Muna, a world known Cameroonian lawyer who has made his country proud. At the international level, Akere Muna is known for his unrelenting effort to stamp out corruption from many international organizations and from his native Cameroon. It is not in error that he is known as Mr. Glencore, a name given to him after his commendable efforts to ensure that Cameroonian officials which took money from Glencore, get punished according to the law.

Though his efforts in that regard have not produced anything meaningful, Barrister Muna is not throwing in the towel and his determination to become the president of Cameroon only increases by the day as he wants to stamp out corruption in high places in Cameroon.

Barrister Muna is not a new face in the race. He understands the challenges and many Cameroonians think that he is capable of changing many things in the country. Many Cameroonians are looking up to him and this explains why his endorsement by some opposition parties as their candidate caused some excitement.

Although he has not yet openly declared that he will be in the race, many Cameroonians hold that Prof. Maurice Kamto will be a key player and could even be the favorite.

He was in the 2018 presidential race where he claimed victory and ended up in custody for eight months. Despite that setback, Prof. Kamto still has his eyes on the big prize. A law professor who brought fame and Bakassi to Cameroon, Prof. Kamto is seen by many as the man who is capable of beating the incumbent who has been in power for over four decades.

His MRC party has won hearts and minds across the country and many hold that if given an opportunity, Prof. Kamto’s party might help address some of the economic and political challenges that have bogged down the country.

Though the ruling CPDM is trying very hard to characterize MRC as a regional party, Prof. Kamto has continued to develop and position his party as a national party which will unite the country after the Biya era which has made divide and rule its cardinal objective.

Prof. Kamto has always drawn the world’s attention to the disaster playing out in the country’s two English-speaking regions and has promised to meet with separatists leaders if he becomes the president of Cameroon. He believes in federalism and has always stated that he would not preside over the balkanisation of his beloved Cameroon.

Also expected to be in the race is the SDF chairman, Josua Osih, though he has not yet openly declared his candidacy. Mr. Osih is currently a parliamentarian. Serving as a parliamentarian has given Mr. Osih a lot of experience which will surely come in handy when and if he wins the presidential race.

The SDF is currently not the chief opposition party in Cameroon and its influence has diminished following the demise of its premier and iconic leader, John Fru Ndi, who gave the current president, Paul Biya, a run for his money in the 1992 presidential election. The SDF is capable of staging a massive comeback and many observers hold that Mr. Osih’s low-key and collaborative leadership approach might deliver a massive surprise in the 2025 polls.

The 2025 presidential polls cannot be discussed without mentioning the incumbent’s name. Mr. Biya who has been in power for 42 years has the benefit of incumbency. His total control of the country’s treasury gives him certain financial advantages which other parties may not have.

However, his long stay in power might be a huge disadvantage as many Cameroonians are of the opinion that he has overstayed his welcome. His age and failing health could also be some of the annoying inconveniences which might mar Mr. Biya’s campaign.

However, some analysts say he might not run as his age has diminished his mental and physical ability. The analysts hold that he might manage the transition to ensure that his successor comes from his party to ensure that his family and collaborators get the protection they need when he leaves power.

Mr. Biya has been a fixture on Cameroon’s political landscape having been thrust into power by the country’s first president, Amadou Ahidjo, who resigned in 1982. Ahidjo saw the young Biya as an asset to the country and thought that Mr. Biya was capable of steering the country to better shores.

Unfortunately, things have not turned out as planned. The country’s economy has been in shambles for more than three decades, with unemployment reaching alarming levels. Many young Cameroonians are frustrated and thousands have left the country to try their luck somewhere else. Cameroon has not been the eldorado Ahidjo thought it would become under Mr. Biya.

Nepotism and corruption have become the country’s hallmarks. The massive, dysfunctional and corrupt civil service is full of Biya loyalists and tribesmen and this is a tough challenge the next president will have to deal with.

Currently, the government is bleeding money and in a bid to raise more money, the government is instituting more annoying taxes. The 2024 finance bill has just been passed and it is not good news to struggling Cameroonians. The new taxes will trigger a further escalation of living cost and most Cameroonians who are already in the throes of a severe crisis will have to look for creative ways to survive if they must not be rolled into an early grave by high prices.

The 2025 polls are an opportunity for Cameroonians to reshape their political destiny. The lineup of candidates is impressive. Will they vote for continuity or will they design a new path by walking away from the ruling party which has made corruption a way of life?

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai