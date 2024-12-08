Re: Manyu Political Landscape: Change is on the horizon

Dear Editor,

I am an avid reader of your online news platform and I would like to indicate that your report on Manyu politics has kept me thinking ever since I read it.

Having been a committed spectator of Manyu politics for more than ten years, I would like to indicate that many youths of our beloved Division are really hungry for change. Poverty and unemployment have been stalking our people and anybody who will help reverse some of the hardship should be supported by the people of Manyu Division.

Manyu is indeed ripe for change and I hold that an informed, disciplined and knowledgeable Manyu son or daughter who has been in the Diaspora will be the right person to be our next representative in the Senate or Parliament. We need change. We need to send people with a purpose to the Senate or Parliament.

From your report on Manyu politics, it is clear that the Diasporan coming to help shape Manyu politics is looking at the Senate and many people here in Cameroon hold that Manyu needs a young and vibrant person to represent the Division in that August house. The current senator has not been active and he lacks the moral authority to mobilize the Diaspora which is also calling for his replacement.

While no names were mentioned, it is being rumored that one of Manyu’s prolific writers who is based in Canada and working for Africa is that person most Manyu people are looking forward to welcoming. He has been writing a lot about Manyu development and the need for the people of Manyu descent to unite in order to bring major development projects to the Division.

I would like to include that his political and economic agenda is already known and his determination and kindness are already winning him hearts and minds in Manyu Division. We need such people who are already financially independent to represent us. I am a graduate and I am currently unemployed. I know I will be unemployed for a long time but I am sure a good Diasporan who carries Manyu in his heart and mind will be a leader who will change things for the people of Manyu.

His name, which I prefer not to mention at this time, is on every lip in Manyu. He is being discussed here in the Southwest region and I am really proud that his candidacy is being approved even by people who have never met him but have read his works. Many people hold that whatever party he would choose to serve; the youths of Manyu Division will be with him every step of the way. His love of development, honesty and discipline has endeared him to most Manyu people at home and abroad.

News that he will set up a modern poultry in Mamfe town is spreading like wildlife and youths of this Division who have been dealing with unemployment are urging him to make his intention known. It is time for the people of Manyu to embrace honest change, change that will give our Division a facelift.

Manyu needs someone who can talk to the Diaspora. Manyu needs someone who can help mobilize resources for development purposes in the Division.

As mentioned in your report, Manyu needs someone who will serve as a bridge between the Division and its Diaspora, especially the Manyu Diaspora in North America which is rich and large.

Thanks for letting us know that there is hope on the horizon. Thanks for being courageous to let dormant Manyu politicians know that they will face competition if they do not come out of their slumber.

For my protection, I would sign this piece with just my Manyu names.

Tambenkongho Ashunyor in Yaounde