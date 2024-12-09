Minister Mbella Mbella says E-Visa system fetched XAF29Bln in revenue in 18 months

The e-visa system has generated an additional 29 billion CFA francs in revenue between April 2023 and October 2024, Minister of External Relations (MINREX) Lejeune Mbella Mbella told the National Assembly on December 3.

The online system, launched in 2023, has significantly accelerated visa processing times and increased the number of applications, Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella said. He added that the system enhances national security by improving the traceability of visa requests and facilitating control over the entry and exit of individuals into the country.

Patrice Koe Jr., Director of Communication, Documentation, and Diplomatic Archives at the Ministry of External Relations, previously reported that between April 30, 2023, and March 30, 2024, 157,688 individuals registered on the e-visa platform.

The government contracted Ivorian company Impact Palmarès R&D SAS to manage the e-visa system for 10 years with the option to renew. In April, Impact Palmarès R&D SAS began construction of a dedicated data center in Yaoundé to support the system.

Source: Business in Cameroon