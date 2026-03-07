Yaoundé updates primary school rules to address violence and digital risks

Cameroon has revised the internal rules governing primary schools in an effort to restore discipline and address new risks affecting students.

The Ministry of Basic Education (Minedub) officially launched the nationwide rollout of the updated school regulations on March 4, 2026, in Yaoundé. The event was chaired by Vivian Asheri Kilo, secretary of state at the Ministry of Basic Education, in the presence of technical and financial partners including UNESCO and the World Bank, which support efforts to modernize the country’s education system.

The revision comes amid growing concerns about school tensions, including violence between students, bullying, discrimination, and drug use. Authorities also point to emerging challenges linked to mobile phones and social media, which are increasingly present even at the primary school level.

The new text aims to adapt disciplinary rules to these evolving social and digital realities.

The updated regulation contains 26 articles organized into nine chapters. It defines the responsibilities of students, teachers, and parents, and sets out rules on attendance, dress, and discipline. It also establishes sanctions for violations.

However, the approach emphasizes prevention and education rather than punishment alone.

According to Cameroon’s national radio, the regulation promotes mutual respect and tolerance and condemns all forms of violence, including physical, verbal, and psychological abuse. It introduces specific provisions against school bullying and includes measures addressing risky behavior and the use of digital tools.

The rules also aim to limit the spread of inappropriate online content and reduce the risks of cyberbullying. Beyond discipline, the regulation is presented as a civic learning tool designed to strengthen responsibility and social cohesion from an early age.

Part of a broader education reform

The update forms part of the Support Program for Education Reform in Cameroon (Parec), implemented with support from the World Bank.

The program seeks to improve access to schooling, strengthen the quality of teaching, and modernize education governance.

Parec also supports teacher training, curriculum revision, and the gradual integration of digital tools in education. In this context, the updated school rules are intended to complement these reforms by helping create a safer learning environment.

The Ministry of Basic Education plans to distribute the revised regulation across all primary schools nationwide. Information sessions will be organized for school administrators, teachers, and parent associations to ensure consistent understanding and implementation.

Through the reform, authorities say they aim to build a safer, more inclusive school environment that reflects evolving social realities while protecting children and preparing them for the demands of a rapidly changing society.

Source: Sbbc