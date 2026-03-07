International Crisis Group urges EU and U.N. to press Yaoundé over Ambazonia conflict

Cameroon is among the “seven peace and security priorities for Africa in 2026,” according to a new report by the International Crisis Group (ICG), which warns that the conflict in the country’s English-speaking regions could deepen without renewed diplomatic efforts.

In its report, the organization says that without meaningful negotiations, fighting in the Northwest and Southwest regions is likely to continue, raising risks for Cameroon’s broader stability.

In that context, ICG argues that the European Union has leverage that could help push the conflict toward a political solution. The bloc maintains a wide-ranging partnership with Cameroon, including regular political dialogue and development cooperation programs.

The organization says Brussels should use that leverage to pressure the government to end the repression of political opponents and seek a settlement to the conflict in the Anglophone regions.

ICG suggests that European officials could privately signal the possibility of targeted sanctions, including travel bans against individuals responsible for authorizing lethal force against peaceful demonstrators. The group also recommends encouraging President Paul Biya to reopen negotiations with Anglophone representatives.

France and the United Nations Called to Act

The report also points to France as a potential behind-the-scenes actor capable of strengthening European diplomatic pressure.

Although Paris has traditionally maintained close ties with Yaoundé, ICG notes that the French government did not publicly congratulate Biya following his reelection. The organization argues that France may have particular influence because many members of Cameroon’s political and economic elite hold assets in the country.

The United Nations is also urged to take a more active role. According to the report, Secretary-General António Guterres—who has been in contact with Biya for years—could encourage the Cameroonian leadership to revive negotiations with Anglophone figures.

ICG says the U.N. is well placed for discreet diplomacy, noting that it was the only international organization to provide technical support for the country’s recent election.

The group even recommends revisiting a previous mediation attempt, suggesting that Guterres encourage Cameroon’s government to invite Canada to organize another round of talks. Ottawa previously led efforts to broker negotiations between the parties.

ICG links these recommendations to the domestic political climate following Cameroon’s presidential election in October 2025. It says international actors should coordinate efforts to encourage the country’s leadership to take steps that would prevent the situation from worsening.

At the same time, the organization acknowledges the limits of outside influence, noting that there is no simple or obvious way for external actors to help de-escalate the conflict.

