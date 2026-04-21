US President Donald Trump has reportedly flown into a hours-long hysterical tantrum inside the White House, triggering renewed demands from American lawmakers to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from power in yet another glaring sign of the deepening crisis gripping the United States after a failed aggression on Iran.

According to reports from American media outlets, the 79-year-old unhinged US president was deliberately barred from a high-level briefing on a desperate rescue operation for two American airmen downed during Washington’s illegal military adventure in Iran.

Fearing his erratic and deranged conduct, aides instead chose to feed him updates piecemeal rather than allow him anywhere near the command center.

Insiders described Trump screaming uncontrollably at staff over soaring gas prices while obsessively fixating on the 1979 Iran hostage crisis.

Trump reportedly panicked that any failure in the mission would seal the fate of his presidency, repeatedly invoking the disastrous Carter-era operation as a warning. “If you look at what happened with Jimmy Carter… with the helicopters and the hostages, it cost them the election. What a mess,” Trump had previously remarked in March.

New York Congressman Dan Goldman minced no words in response, posting on social media: “The commander-in-chief was excluded from commanding a military operation because he was acting so crazy. Think about that. Trump is not well. We need the 25th Amendment before something really bad happens on US soil.”

This fresh outburst comes as House Democrats, spearheaded by Rep. Jamie Raskin, intensify efforts to establish a commission under the 25th Amendment.

The move cites Trump’s “erratic behavior,” including wild threats to “destroy entire civilizations,” his reckless unleashing of chaos in the Middle East in violation of congressional war powers, public insults directed at the Pope, and even bizarre AI-generated images of himself as Jesus Christ.

Raskin warned that the United States now stands at a “dangerous precipice,” declaring it a matter of national security for Congress to act against the president’s “increasingly volatile and unstable situation.”

The episode lays bare the self-inflicted wounds of Washington’s unprovoked war on the Islamic Republic of Iran.

An NBC News poll released Sunday underscores the scale of the domestic backlash: 63 percent of Americans now disapprove of Trump’s overall performance, with only one-third expressing any support for his disastrous handling of the Iran war he himself ignited.

Independent analysts have repeatedly cautioned that such volatility in the White House stems directly from the humiliating setbacks inflicted by Iran’s defensive capabilities.

The Islamic Republic remains steadfast in safeguarding its sovereignty against imperialist aggression, exposing the fragility and moral bankruptcy of the US empire with every passing day.

As Washington’s military quagmire in the region worsens and internal divisions tear the country apart, Trump’s public bluster increasingly masks private desperation.

The calls for his removal under the 25th Amendment reflect a leadership in total disarray – one that has dragged the American people into yet another avoidable catastrophe born of reckless adventurism.

The Islamic Republic of Iran continues to stand firm, proving once again that no amount of US hysteria can alter the balance of justice in favor of the oppressed.

Source: Presstv