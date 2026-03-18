Yaoundé moves to enforce discipline among police over uniforms

Cameroon’s police leadership is moving to restore discipline within the force. In a circular dated March 13, 2026, national police chief Martin Mbarga Nguele warned officers against wearing non-regulation uniforms and what he described as “irresponsible” use of social media.

Addressed to all central and regional units, the document said some officers were increasingly deviating from professional standards. According to the police chief, such practices damage the force’s image and could compromise its neutrality.

The circular noted that some officers were openly wearing uniforms that did not comply with existing standards. It cited the use of unauthorized decorations and insignia, as well as items not permitted with the official uniform. These included “extravagant hairstyles, non-compliant footwear, piercings and ankle bracelets.” Police authorities said such practices run counter to the discipline and standards of conduct required when wearing the uniform.

The circular reiterated that officers must wear regulation service uniforms, including rank insignia and identification badges. “This obligation prohibits wearing any attire not provided by current regulations and requires proper dress standards. Piercings, ankle bracelets, non-regulation insignia, shoes and extravagant hairstyles must not be worn with service uniforms,” Mbarga Nguele wrote. He also reminded officers that foreign honorary distinctions may only be worn with prior authorization from President Paul Biya.

Discretionary duty

Beyond dress code, the circular also addressed the use of social media by officers. It warned against appearing in uniform on such platforms or posting ambiguous content on sensitive national issues. According to the police chief, such behavior undermines the duty of discretion and political neutrality expected of officers.

As a result, appearing in media or on social platforms in uniform is strictly prohibited unless expressly authorized by a unit commander. The same applies to public statements on sensitive issues. The move reflects efforts to regain control over officers’ public exposure as social media increasingly blurs the line between personal expression and institutional communication.

The circular also highlighted the online circulation of internal documents of a confidential or classified nature. It recalled that such practices violate rules governing the protection of state documents, including the August 6, 1968 instruction on classified information and the March 28, 2018 circular on handling confidential data. Officers responsible for such leaks face disciplinary action, including referral to the National Security disciplinary council and possible criminal prosecution.

Service heads were instructed to brief their teams during internal meetings. The Special Service Control Division will oversee enforcement. Any violations may lead to disciplinary action.

Through this circular, police authorities reaffirmed a central principle: an officer’s uniform and public statements reflect on the institution as a whole. Against a backdrop of growing social media influence, the move underscores efforts to reinforce discipline and discretion within the force.

Source: Sbbc