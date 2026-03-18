Iran’s top security official, Dr. Ali Larijani, killed in American-Israeli aggression

The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has ascended to martyrdom in the ongoing American-Israeli aggression against the Islamic Republic.

In a statement issued late Tuesday, the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Secretariat announced the martyrdom of Dr. Ali Larijani alongside his son, Mortaza Larijani; the SNSC deputy for security, Alireza Bayat; and a number of their bodyguards.

The statement described martyrdom as Dr. Larijani’s “long-held dream,” attained following a lifelong struggle aimed at the advancement of the country and its Islamic Revolution.

It noted the martyred top security official’s sustained endeavor “up until the very final moments of his blessed life” towards securing the nation’s interests, as well as his consistent counsel for the people and their authorities to maintain unity in the face of hostile measures against the country.

The Secretariat added that the martyrdom would further steel the resolve of the nation and its officials to persist in elevating the Islamic Republic’s stance.

Dr. Larijani also served as a member of Iran’s Expediency Council and a senior advisor to the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

He previously served as Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly (Majlis) for 12 years before being succeeded by Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf.

Throughout his long and successful political career, he also contested presidential elections and served as head of the national broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

The unprovoked and illegal aggression against the country began on February 28 with the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, as well as some top-ranking military commanders.

In retaliation, Iranian armed forces have carried out 60 waves of successful and decisive retaliatory strikes so far against sensitive and strategic American and Israeli targets throughout the region.

Iran has vowed to sustain the reprisal until the enemies’ “complete defeat.”

Source: Press TV