Yaoundé-Moscow Military Agreement: Vice President Yerima says world must act

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government Dabney Yerima has raised a finger against global inaction in the face of French Cameroun government crimes in Southern Cameroons, asking why the European Union and the US are yet to impose sanctions on Yaoundé even after the Biya regime reportedly signed a military agreement with Russia amid the war in Ukraine.

“If there are plans to prevent the ongoing genocide in Southern Cameroons, we demand that the US and its European allies impose severe sanctions on La Republique du Cameroun. The EU imposed punishments on Mali and the Central African Republic harboring Russian mercenaries and no punishment on the French Cameroun regime in Yaoundé now allying with Moscow while it practices ethnic cleansing and genocide in Southern Cameroons” Vice President Yerima said.

For over five years, the Francophone dominated army have repeatedly attacked Southern Cameroonians clamoring peacefully for the creation of an independent state of Southern Cameroons.

The United Nations says more than 5000 Southern Cameroonians including women and children have been killed with the crisis showing no signs of ending. Cameroon government army soldiers have kept up their violations on every Southern Cameroons County cracking down on solidarity protests throughout the entire Southern Cameroons.

By Asu Isong