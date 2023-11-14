Yaoundé: Minister Beti Assomo urges tightened security for year-end celebrations

Defense Minister Joseph Beti Assomo on Monday warned that measures needed to be taken to tackle security challenges that will likely characterize end-of-year festivities.

“Our compatriots will have to live this end of year period in a security context marked by pockets of security concerns, particularly in the Far North, Northwest and Southwest regions,” Assomo said in Yaounde, the capital of Cameroon, during a security meeting.

These areas will experience increased economic activities and population movement during the festivities, Assomo said, adding that the defense and security forces are prepared to ensure a safe and peaceful environment for Christmas and New Year celebrations. Additional troops will be deployed to the Far North region, where Boko Haram attacks continue, as well as to the Anglophone regions of Northwest and Southwest, where an armed separatist insurgency is ongoing.

Source: Xinhuanet