Yaoundé: Indomitable Lions hosting Libya in must-win World Cup Qualifier

Cameroon is set to host Libya in Yaoundé today as part of the sixth round of qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Following a scoreless draw against Eswatini in their previous match, the Indomitable Lions have fallen from the top spot in Group D, which is now held by Cape Verde. Another setback could significantly jeopardize their chances of qualification, especially if Cape Verde manages a victory in Angola.

During the pre-match press conference on the evening of March 24, goalkeeper André Onana acknowledged the team’s challenging situation, even describing it as a “crisis.” Nevertheless, the Manchester United shot-stopper emphasized that the squad’s morale remains high just hours before the clash with Libya. “The team is doing well, we’re calm,” Onana stated. “We’re going into this match with a lot of composure.”

Head coach Marc Brys echoed this sentiment. “It’s a good team,” the Belgian said concisely, referring to his players. While he admitted that the draw against Eswatini—considered the group’s underdog—was a “catastrophic” result, Brys remains optimistic. He noted that, unlike their last outing, the team has had more time for training and recovery. Onana and Brys also commended the integration of newcomers Danny Namaso and Nathan Ngoumou Minpole into the squad.

“For us, it’s important to win,” Brys conceded. He stopped short of labeling it a difficult match, but the standings suggest otherwise: this is a crucial moment for the Lions. According to the qualification rules, only the winner of each of the nine groups will automatically secure a spot in the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Cameroon, currently trailing Cape Verde by a single point, must overcome the deficit and surpass both Libya and Angola to maintain their World Cup aspirations.

Source: Business in Cameroon