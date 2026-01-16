Yaoundé: Dying season finally arrives

Cameroon’s Speaker of the House, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril, has been rushed out of the country to South Africa for medical treatment as death showed up in his Yaoundé residence a few days ago to snatch the miserable and dirty life of the Speaker of the House who has made liquor his water of choice.

According to our source in Yaoundé, a medical plane landed in Cameroon from Switzerland then continued to South Africa with Mr. Cavaye as the human cargo where the desperate Speaker of the House is expected to receive treatment for multiple health issues.

Mr. Cavaye has been a colony of diseases for decades. His recklessness is finally catching up with him. A heavy smoker and alcohol addict, Mr. Cavaye currently suffers from a chronic heart problem, failing lungs, high blood pressure, diabetes and an enlarged and painful prostrate which is rubbing him of a good night’s sleep.

The man who has been in parliament for more than half a century was not seen during New Year wishes at the Presidency and in parliament due to health reasons.

A source close to Mr. Cavaye has informed the Cameroon Concord News Group that it will take a miracle for Mr. Cavaye to return to Cameroon alive. He added that it was as if the dying season had arrived in Cameroon as the country’s Senate President, Niat Njifenji, and his second vice president, Chief George Tabetando, are fighting for their lives.

Another source close to Chief Tabetando also informed our sister publication Cameroon Intelligence Report that Chief Tabetando is now a shadow of his former self, adding that he constantly runs out of oxygen. The source adds that Mr. Tabetando has been strapped to an oxygen canister which helps him to breathe in Turkey.

By Rita Akana in Yaoundé