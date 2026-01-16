Iran: Police chief hails calm across the entire nation

Iran’s police chief says calm has been restored across the country after a week of foreign-backed riots, noting that public cooperation with security forces had driven “the last nail into the coffin of terrorism.”

Despite new calls issued from outside Iran urging riots on Thursday night, no gathering was reported from across the country, with domestic media reporting that Iran had its calmest night.

“By God’s grace and with the conscious presence of the people, the last nail was driven into the coffin of terrorism,” Brigadier General Ahmadreza Radan said on Thursday.

He added that people’s presence “gave new life to the forces on the ground,” stressing that cooperation between the public and security forces was “the secret of this victory.”

He was referring to the nationwide rallies that were held on Monday to slam foreign-backed riots and voice support for the Islamic establishment.

Radan said Iran witnessed “unprecedented calm and security” last night, with no street gatherings reported across the country.

The remarks followed days of unrest as peaceful protests by some merchants were hijacked and turned into violent riots.

Source: Presstv