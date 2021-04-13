Yaoundé: CPDM Crime Syndicate launches COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Cameroon on Monday launched the vaccination campaign against COVID-19, a day after receiving its first batch of vaccines donated by China.

The campaign started at the Specialized Covid-19 Care Centre in the capital Yaounde, with the country’s Minister of Public Health Malachie Manaouda being the first to take the vaccine.

“I feel good. There is no problem,” Manaouda said shortly after he received the first shot with the presence of many local officials and health professionals.

“The vaccine is safe,” he added.

The vaccination campaign will prioritise health workers in the first round of the campaign, the minister said.

The vaccines should be “available all over the national territory by latest tomorrow,” he added.

The first batch of China’s Sinopharm vaccines arrived in Cameroon Sunday evening as the country is struggling with a new surge of COVID-19 infections.

It is the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines arriving from outside the central African country, where the pandemic broke out in March last year.

Source: Xinhuanet





