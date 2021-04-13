Southern Cameroons Crisis: Senior Yerima adviser hopes La Republique military will get rid of Biya soonest

A senior adviser to the Southern Cameroons Interim Government Dr Patrick Ayuk said on Monday that it was evident the French Cameroun army will get rid of the 88-year-old President Biya as soon as possible and pave the way for intensive and productive dialogue between the two Cameroons.

The Southern Cameroons academic made the comments during a zoom presentation on how the Big Rubbergun Project will work to an audience in Dublin, Ireland and added that “Biya has been a trouble for La Republique du Cameroun and Southern Cameroons for more than four decades. With Biya and his gang still at the head of affairs in Yaounde, the two Cameroons are sailing through a very dangerous period amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The Ambazonia Interim Government has gotten intelligence that the French Cameroun military will get rid of Biya and his ruling CPDM party soonest” Dr Patrick Ayuk furthered.

Dr Patrick Ayuk also suggested that President Biya and his acolytes in Yaoundé should get mental checks and urged Southern Cameroonians in Ground Zero to be prepared to intensify ghost operations in the decisive months ahead.

Cameroon’s unwinnable war

At the heart of the crisis, which started in 2016, was a strike by teachers and lawyers, in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon. The professionals, supported by citizens of their areas, protested the unfair use of the French language and unjustified appointments of French speakers in their territories. Cameroon has been passing for a bilingual country. By 2017, the situation had spiralled out of control and developed into a fully-fledged separatist war. Both government forces and separatists are now bogged down in a conflict that observers say, can only be resolved through dialogue.

By Asu Vera Eyere





