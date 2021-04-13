WHO warns Covid-19 infections rising exponentially, solution is ‘not vaccines only’

Covid-19 cases are surging markedly, according to the World Health Organization, who says global cases rose by 9% last week, with a 5% increase in deaths.

Officials across Europe’s 52 nations have now recorded over a million deaths due to the virus, the majority of them in just 6 countries.

As the worldwide death toll is now heading towards 3 million, WHO technical lead Covid-19 doctor Maria Van Kerkhove warned leaders the solution to the coronavirus pandemic “is not vaccines only”.





