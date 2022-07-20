Yaoundé: Biya’s days are numbered

President Paul Biya is on his way out and events in Yaoundé including the fuel crisis are shifting the balance in favour of his departure, Cameroon Intelligence Report has gathered from credible sources inside the military.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to push the authoritarian leader to resign during his visit to Cameroon next week.

Biya’s days as head of state are now over concurred three senior military officials contacted by our undercover reporters in the nation’s capital, who offered their assessments of the numerous crises that have rocked the Cameroonian nation.

Still, Cameroon Intelligence Report military sources acknowledged that they expect the Cameroonian people to face continued struggle and sacrifice.

CIR understands France and the United States are maintaining contacts with the regime in Yaoundé, including contacts with some Beti Ewondo officials as a matter of principle.

“Hike in the prices of food items and the current fuel crisis is appearing as if Yaoundé is under EU and AU sanctions” observed our Yaoundé City reporter.

In all, every Cameroon government department exploited by the Biya Francophone regime to guarantee President Paul Biya’s continued stay in power has now been subjected to these natural sanctions. Hunger, poverty, power failure, insecurity, the crisis in Southern Cameroons, Boko Haram incursions and now the fuel crisis is choking off Biya’s ability to prosecute its campaign of suppression against the Cameroonian people.

The metrics are moving against Biya

The French are handling the situation in Cameroon in a markedly different manner. President Macron is expected to privately call on Biya to step down next week during his one day visit to Yaoundé. The French are now aware that Cameroon will change in its own way and that the so-called Biya family clamour for Franck Biya to succeed his father will unleash an unprecedented massacre in Sub Saharan Africa.

There has been an uptick in horrific brutality witnessed in Southern Cameroons and Biya’s pledge to make peace with British Southern Cameroonians remains a lie and an empty promise.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai