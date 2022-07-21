Fako County: Truck Loses Control, Kills 5 in Tiko

A truck has rammed a group of young people in Tiko, Fako County killing no fewer than five and injuring several more. Witnesses say the casualty figure could go up.

The Francophone dominated police force is yet to identify the victims. However, Cameroon Concord News gathered that the driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to evade paying a bribe at a police check point before ramming the group of young people.

Police officers have barricaded the area and some of the victims have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

Businesses along Long Street Tiko have shut down while vehicular traffic is grounded.

By Kingsley Betek in Tiko