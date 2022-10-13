Wum: Cameroon gov’t soldiers in shooting spree

Cameroon government troops have opened fire in Naikom Overside, a popular neighborhood in Wum, the chief town in Menchum Division killing several people, believed to be civilians, eyewitnesses say.

The shooting came after a soldier was killed by Ambazonia fighters late yesterday.

Wum has been under the control of Amba fighters seeking to restore the Federal Republic of Ambazonia.

Eyewitnesses in Wum said soldiers began to indiscriminately open fire on residents and set fire to homes and businesses.

Our correspondent in Wum said the Francophone soldiers that came after their colleague was killed harassed residents and whipped them. But later they went on a shooting spree and started setting homes and shops on fire.

A Naikom Overside resident said the soldiers shot everybody in sight.

The number of people killed or injured in the incident has not yet been verified independently.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files from Wum