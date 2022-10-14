Cameroonians Selling Human Skulls, Bones Arrested With Nigerian Buyer

At least two vendors of human parts, Raji Silver and Nodji Kodji, have been arrested with two human skulls and human bones in Adamawa state, SaharaReporters can report.

The police also arrested one Dauda Yakubu and a woman whose name was not disclosed, suspected to be buyers of human parts.

Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command apprehended the suspects in possession of two human skulls and several bones.

The Cameroonian nationals were nabbed with the human skulls at Garware village in the Fofure Local Government Area, while the buyers, Yakubu were arrested at Farang, also in the Fufore LGA.

“The suspects who hailed from Cholli, a community in Cameroon Republic were arrested on the 11th October, 2022, at Garware village in Fufore,” spokesperson for the police, SP Nguroje told Saharareporters.

The suspects have confessed to have exhumed the skulls and the bones from a grave in Cameroon Republic in order to sell them to Yakubu, who once bought the same type of items at the sum of 5 million Cameroonian Franc.

Nguroje added that “the suspects were arrested by a team led by CSP Usman Jauroyel, this is another remarkable achievement recorded by the Command in its effort towards fighting crime and criminality.

“The suspects have confessed to digging the skulls and the bones from a grave in a certain village in Cameroon Republic and brought it into Nigeria for sell.

“Upon apprehending them, the Commissioner of Police, S.K. Akande, ordered that the suspects be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for discreet investigation.”

He revealed that investigation led to the arrest of the suspected buyers, and called on the public to be wary of people of such character.

Source: Sahara Reporters