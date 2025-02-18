We thank the Head of State: Biya regime distributes CFAF2Bln to rice farmers following protests

The Cameroonian government has disbursed 2 billion CFA francs to 8,750 rice farmers affiliated with the Yagoua Rice Expansion and Modernization Company (Semry) in the Far North region. The funds were distributed by Paul Atanga Nji, Minister of Territorial Administration (Minat), who has been on a working visit to the Mayo-Danay department since February 13 to address concerns raised by farmers.

In late January, rice farmers in Yagoua, the departmental capital, held protests demanding compensation related to the Logone Valley Investment Development Project (Viva Logone), implemented by Semry. The protests turned violent, resulting in one farmer’s death and several injuries. President Paul Biya subsequently sent Atanga Nji to de-escalate the situation and oversee the payments.

“This generous gesture from the Head of State is a form of support for the beneficiaries, whose activities have been severely impacted by delays in launching the rice rehabilitation project in the Logone Valley, as well as by poor harvests during the last agricultural season,” Atanga Nji told reporters.

The first tranche of 1 billion CFA francs was distributed to 4,399 rice farmers in Toukou, Yagoua, on February 13 during a ceremony at the Tapvounda Rice Cooperative site. In addition to the financial aid, farmers also received agricultural equipment and inputs. The second phase of payments, targeting 4,351 rice farmers, is currently underway in Maga, another town in Mayo-Danay. Atanga Nji is personally supervising the distribution process.

Source: Sbbc