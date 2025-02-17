CPDM Crime Syndicate: Senator Zang Oyono is dead

Calvin Zang Oyono, a Cameroonian Senator who represented the South Region on the platform of the ruling Cameroon People’s Democratic Movement is dead. CRTV, Cameroon’s state radio and television confirmed this to Cameroon Concord News on Sunday 16 February 2025.

Zang Oyono was a Francophone politician who until his death served as deputy managing director of COTCO.

Elected senator three times, in 2013, 2018 and 2023, Calvin Zang was born in Nsimi in the Zoétélé Sub Division in the Dja et Lobo Division in the South region.

The late senator was a graduate of the National School of Administration and Magistracy (Enam).

By Rita Akana