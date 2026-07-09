Venezuela: Death toll from twin earthquakes rises to 3,811

The death toll from Venezuela’s twin earthquakes has risen to more than 3,800 since June 24, as the United Nations launches an appeal for nearly $300 million in aid for the Latin American country.

Venezuelan National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez announced on Wednesday that the death toll had climbed to 3,811, with more than 16,740 people injured and thousands more still displaced.

He said 87 temporary camps had been set up for the displaced, and that 27,398 people had received medical treatment to date.

Relief aid, Rodriguez added, had been distributed to 86,794 families so far. He stated that 9,603 metric tons of food and more than 9.6 million liters of water had been distributed to the quake-stricken victims.

Rodriguez said 30,076 personnel and 28,992 volunteers were deployed to carry out the aid work. In addition, 4,388 foreign rescue workers were dispatched by international relief organizations in a global humanitarian response to the natural disaster.

The Venezuelan official said 6,462 people had been rescued from under the rubble in 856 buildings that were damaged and 190 that had collapsed.

Meanwhile, the United Nations launched an urgent appeal on Wednesday for nearly $300 million to manage the relief operations.

Seismic institutions have recorded 1,102 aftershocks since the two initial earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, shook Venezuela on June 24.