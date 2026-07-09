Douala Airport begins CFA 95 billion upgrade to expand capacity

Work on the expansion of airside infrastructure at Douala International Airport officially began in June 2026, marking the first operational phase of a broader CFA95 billion modernization program designed to increase the airport’s capacity and reinforce its position as Cameroon’s leading aviation hub.

The start of construction was announced on July 8 by Fritz Ntonè Ntonè, chairman of the board of Aéroports du Cameroun (ADC), during a press visit to the site. The groundbreaking comes eight months after China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) was awarded the CFA10.4 billion contract.

Under the project, CHEC will build a new 36,000-square-meter aircraft apron on the western side of Pier B. Construction is expected to take 12 months, with completion scheduled for June 2027. The expansion of the airport’s airside pavement is the first operational component of the Douala International Airport Passenger Terminal Renovation Project (RAP-AID).

The project is intended to increase the airport’s handling capacity, improve aircraft ground operations, strengthen safety and operational efficiency, and accommodate continued growth in domestic and international air traffic.

Passenger Terminal Modernization Planned Next

The second phase of the project will focus on modernizing the existing passenger terminal and creating additional facilities. According to Fritz Ntonè Ntonè, once the prequalification phase closes on July 15, ADC will launch a tender to select the companies or consortiums that will carry out the work.

The terminal upgrade includes the renovation of 20,000 square meters of existing facilities, the construction of an additional 10,000 square meters, the installation of 10 new check-in counters, the refurbishment of 80% of baggage carousels, and the addition of two elevators and three ramps for passengers with reduced mobility.

A CFA95 Billion Investment

The RAP-AID project carries a total cost of CFA95 billion, taxes included. Funding includes a CFA38.3 billion loan from the French Development Agency (AFD), a CFA36.7 billion contribution from ADC, and CFA20 billion in taxes and duties covered by the Cameroonian government.

Once completed, the modernization program is expected to improve the airport’s operational performance, ease infrastructure constraints, enhance its appeal to airlines, and strengthen Douala International Airport’s position as the country’s primary aviation hub and a key gateway for Central Africa.

Source: Business in Cameroon