Iran launches drone attacks on US bases

The Islamic Republic of Iran Army has launched fresh attacks on US military installations in regional countries in retaliation for deadly American strikes against the nation in flagrant violation of the war-ending deal between the two sides.

The Army’s public relations department announced on Thursday the firing of a massive barrage of various kamikaze drones at a Patriot missile system in Kuwait, a satellite antenna for early warnings in Qatar, and fuel depots belonging to the terrorist US army in Bahrain.

It added that the operation was conducted a short while ago in response to the crime.

“Acting with authority under the directives of the Leader and Commander-in-Chief [Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei], the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will under no circumstances allow the realization of the objectives and aspirations of the imprudent US president, and will defend the lofty causes of the Islamic Revolution until final victory,” it added.

Over the past two days, American aircraft have carried out a wide range of strikes against several areas across five Iranian provinces, targeting civilian infrastructure.

At least 14 people were killed and 78 others injured in the assaults, according to Iran’s Health Ministry.