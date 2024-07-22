US: Vice President Harris kicks off campaign for Democratic nomination

Momentum is behind Vice-President Kamala Harris to lock up the bid for White House. More leading Democrats are backing US Vice-President Kamala Harris as the party’s new presidential nominee, as her campaign sees a surge in donations

She is due to appear here on the South Lawn later today with college athletes for a pre-scheduled event. But she arrives out of the shadow of the president, with the most scrutinising of spotlights firmly now on her as a potential presidential candidate.

Of course vice-presidents aren’t handed the nomination on a plate. One historical example is Hubert Humphrey in 1968. He won the contentious Democratic Party presidential nomination at the party’s convention, after Lyndon B. Johnson said he wouldn’t seek a second term. He ultimately lost to Richard Nixon and a united Republican Party.

Harris has said she will earn the nomination and it is increasingly looking like no one significant will challenge her for it.

If she seals it, November’s election will be historic in more ways than one.

America will definitely get a new president – either the astonishing return of the criminally convicted Donald Trump or it its first ever female president.

Source: BBC