US Politics: Biden backs Kamala Harris as Democratic nominee after dropping out of race

US President Joe Biden said Sunday he was endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for the 2024 election after announcing he was dropping of the race. Biden ended his bid for reelection following a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.

The octogenarian president spent more than three weeks resisting calls to step down following a disastrous debate against Trump on June 27.

Biden said he would “speak to the nation later this week in more detail” about his decision.