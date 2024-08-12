US: Trump falsely claims Harris crowd was faked

Donald Trump has falsely claimed a crowd which gathered to see Vice President Kamala Harris speak in Michigan last week “didn’t exist” and an image showing it was AI generated.

The picture in question shows a large crowd at the Democratic presidential nominee’s rally in Detroit.

Mr Trump, the Republican taking on the vice-president in November’s election, said on his Truth Social platform that it was a fake and there was “nobody” there waiting for her.

However, in multiple other images and videos, some taken by people present but also by TV news teams and agency photographers, you can see a large crowd of people at the event.

BBC presenter Sumi Somaskanda took the picture below at the rally and says: “People were literally packed in and the crowd stretched out onto the airfield.”

Several of other photographs taken at the event by Getty Images show a large crowd there.

Video footage taken by several independent media organisations, including NBC News and PBS, show similar scenes.

Local media outlet MLive covered the event and estimated that about 15,000 people were at the rally which was held at Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

Many people who were also there posted pictures on X which showed them in a big crowd, including a Michigan state Democrat lawmaker who said there were “throngs of people”.

