Yaoundé launches F-Cyber security initiative to boost women’s role

On August 6, Cameroon’s Minister of Posts and Telecommunications, Minette Libom Li Likeng, officially launched the F-Cyber security Cameroon project in Yaoundé. This initiative, spearheaded by “La Tutelle,” the women’s association within her ministry, aims to educate and engage women from both the public and private sectors on cyber security issues. The project is part of a broader effort to promote digital inclusion for women.

Rolande Pende, president of the association and a senior official at the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications, explained that the goal is to prepare more women to use digital technologies and the internet responsibly. “While statistics show that women have less access to digital devices, they are still significant users of the internet. Although technology can be extremely beneficial, improper use can turn it into a threat. The project is designed to raise awareness about best online practices and prevent cyber attacks that can affect anyone,” she said.

The project began with a seminar for women in the public sector focused on cyber security issues in Cameroon. It will continue with similar sessions for the private sector. The initial meeting emphasized training in the responsible use of digital technologies and best online practices. It also addressed combating fake news and online hate speech, aiming to make participants key figures in their respective administrations and communities. The theme of the event, “Women: Leading the Way in Promoting Cyber security and Responsible Social Media Use,” reflects the intent to make women central players in the fight against cybercrime.

Minister Libom Li Likeng noted that this initiative aligns with the broader national coalition-building efforts launched on August 12, 2020. This campaign seeks to mobilize various societal groups—administrations, businesses, operators, civil society, students, and local populations—to build a “national coalition” for responsible social media use. The campaign comes as electronic fraud and identity theft continue to rise in the country. “Women, as educators of families, are at the heart of this transformation. Cameroon, aspiring to emerge by 2035 and succeed in digital transformation, cannot achieve its goals without the involvement of women,” she told the press.

In 2021, the National Agency for Information and Communication Technologies (Antic) reported identifying 27,052 vulnerabilities in the cyber security systems of public and private entities in Cameroon. These vulnerabilities resulted in financial losses totaling CFA12.2 billion, with CFA6 billion attributable solely to phishing and scamming. These figures underscore the urgent need to enhance cyber security skills, especially among women, to protect data and systems from growing cyber threats. “ICTs are not only the backbone of the digital economy but also, and more importantly, tools for socio-economic advancement and personal growth. If women cannot access the internet or feel unsafe online, they cannot fully engage in digital spaces, limiting their contribution to Cameroon’s emergence,” Minister Libom Li Likeng stated in her address. She emphasized the government’s challenge to build a “thriving digital society” resilient to cyber threats while ensuring equitable digital access for all, particularly women and youth.

Source: Business in Cameroon