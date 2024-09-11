US: Trump claims presidential debate was ‘rigged’ against him

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that his televised debate with Democratic rival Kamala Harris and carried by American outlet ABC had been “rigged”. He also criticised Taylor Swift, one of the music industry’s biggest stars, for endorsing Harris after the debate.

“It was a rigged deal, as I assumed it would be, because when you looked at the fact that they were correcting everything and not correcting with her,” he said on right-wing news channel Fox News.

He also panned pop megastar Taylor Swift for endorsing Harris shortly after the debate, saying: “I was not a Taylor Swift fan… she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

Source: AFP