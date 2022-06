The Police are requesting information regarding ANTEM COLLIN, 29 and TANGUWA NSHEKOWAH, 38, both from Cameroon, for forgery, obtaining registration under false pretenses, assistance to a third-country national, money laundering, offences carried out in Cyprus between 2021 and June 2022.

Anyone with any information is requested to contact the CID headquarters to with the Citizen Line at 1460, or with the nearest Police Station.