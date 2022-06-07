Southern Cameroons Crisis: US designates Cameroon for TPS, expands employment options for Anglophone students

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas has designated Cameroon for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months, from June 7, 2022 through December 7, 2023.

The issue

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas has designated Cameroon for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for 18 months, from June 7, 2022 through December 7, 2023. According to a Federal Register notice that will be published tomorrow, the designation will permit eligible Cameroonian nationals and those with no nationality who last habitually resided in Cameroon to file for TPS and for a related employment authorization document (EAD) and travel permission (known as advance parole). DHS and the Department of State have deemed the designation warranted due to the ongoing armed conflict and extraordinary temporary conditions related to security and human rights in Cameroon.

Relatedly, DHS is also suspending certain employment authorization rules for Cameroonians in F-1 status who are experiencing severe economic hardship due to the ongoing crises in the country. An advance copy of the Federal Register notice implementing that change is available.

TPS eligibility and application process for Cameroonian applicants

Relaxed employment authorization rules for certain Cameroonian students in F-1 status

Culled from Fragomen.com