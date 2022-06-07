100th protester killed by security forces in fresh anti-coup demos in Sudan

Sudan’s security forces have shot another anti-coup protester, marking the 100th death in anti-coup demonstrations since October.

According to Central Committee of Sudan Doctors, this was the fourth death after the lifting of a state of emergency. The demonstrator was killed most likely by buckshot during a rally in the city of Omdurman in response to a visit by military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.

The Sudanese military, led by Burhan, seized power last October, after detaining Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other civilian leaders and dissolving the year-old transitional government as well as the joint ruling military-civilian sovereign council formed after the 2019 ouster of longtime President Omar al-Bashir.

Back then, Burhan declared a state of emergency and vowed to form what he called a competent government.

The move drew anger and outrage across the North African country and sparked international condemnations, including from the UN Security Council. The country has been rocked by protests since then that have left one hundred people dead and hundreds injured.

Hundreds of activists have also been arrested in the clampdown under emergency laws.