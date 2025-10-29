Tchiroma rejects Biya’s victory and urges supporters to resist

Issa Tchiroma Bakary, president of the National Front for the Salvation of Cameroon (FSNC), reaffirmed on October 28 his rejection of the October 12, 2025 presidential election results and urged his supporters to remain mobilized. “I say this solemnly: the people will not retreat. We will yield neither to fear nor to manipulation. We remain mobilized and will continue to resist until final victory,” he declared in a formal address.

Ranked second in the vote by the Constitutional Council, the former Minister of Employment and Vocational Training said “the time has come” for Cameroonians to “stand firm, determined but peaceful.” He condemned what he described as “killings, arbitrary arrests, and intimidation” during the post-election period, adding that “setting a country ablaze to cling to power is not only a moral failure; it is a crime against the people and against humanity.”

Paying tribute to civilians killed during protests, Tchiroma said, “Their sacrifice will never be in vain. Their blood reminds us that freedom, justice, and dignity are worth more than fear and repression.”

In response, the pro-Biya Association for Republican Convergence denounced Tchiroma’s remarks as an “attempt at insurrection” and “incitement to rebellion.” In a statement signed by its coordinator, Professor Jean Gatsi, the organization urged Tchiroma to respect the results announced on October 27 by the Constitutional Council. “You will end up in prison, abandoned by those you tried to manipulate, if you continue to defy the State,” the statement warned.

The exchange underscores the deepening political polarization following the election, amid sporadic tensions and demonstrations.

