Southern Cameroons: Yerima says resilience, resistance only way to fight Biya

The Ambazonia Interim Government (IG) says only through armed resistance and resilience can Southern Cameroonians fight the French backed French Cameroun occupation of the Ambazonian homeland.

The IG made the comments in a statement after the release of Senator Regina Mundi in Batibo last week.

The Ambazonia Interim Government said properly coordinated armed resistance is the only way to regain Southern Cameroonian rights and liberate the home land.

The Vice President Dabney Yerima statement also stressed the importance of achieving unity and true partnership with genuine Ambazonia restoration groups in accordance with a sustainable resistance program to protect and defend the people of Southern Cameroons in Ground Zero.

The IG noted that Yaoundé after its five years brutal war in Southern Cameroons has begun to see its demise and doubting its own political future due to its fear that Southern Cameroonians are gone for good.

Dabney Yerima also called on Southern Cameroonians who abandoned the struggle because of the financial scandal that rocked “My Trip to Buea” to backtrack the abandonment path.

Vice President Yerima said such a path is in the wrong direction that serves only the agenda of the Biya Francophone Beti Ewondo regime in Yaoundé.

Elsewhere in the statement, Vice President Dabney Yerima said the duty to liberate the Federal Republic of Ambazonia and end the French backed French Cameroun occupation is not only a Ground Zero responsibility, stressing, however, that it is also the duty of all Southern Cameroonians around the world.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files from Enowtaku Ebanghatabi Christelle