Football: Milner the Great signs new contract at Liverpool

Veteran midfielder James Milner has signed a new one-year contract with Liverpool, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

Since arriving on a free transfer in 2015, Milner has helped Jurgen Klopp’s team win six major honours, including the Champions League and Premier League.

Liverpool were chasing an unprecedented quadruple in the 2021/22 season after winning both domestic cups but finished a point behind Premier League champions Manchester City and lost the Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Milner, whose contract was due to expire later this month, has played 289 games and scored 26 goals since arriving at Anfield from Manchester City.

He made 39 appearances last season, although only 14 were starts, and it is reported he has accepted a contract on significantly reduced personal terms.

The former England midfielder is understood to have turned down offers from the Premier League and overseas in order to stay at Anfield.

Milner, who made his Premier League debut for Leeds in 2002, has played at full-back and in midfield under Klopp,

“I’m very pleased to be staying for another season,” he told Liverpoolfc.com. “I have never taken playing for this club for granted and I never will.

“An overriding feeling for me — and a vitally important one in the process — was the belief I can still contribute to the team. The gaffer was clear what he thought and that was a big factor in me extending my contract.”

He added: “Last season was extraordinary, even though it didn’t have the ending we hoped it would. But I think that will only make us all even hungrier for more success.”

Five Liverpool players — Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain — are about to enter the final 12 months of their existing contracts.

While negotiations have dragged on with Salah, fellow forward Sadio Mane is reportedly attracting interest from Bayern Munich.

Source: AFP