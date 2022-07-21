Southern Cameroons Restoration Groups must join forces to expel La Republique from Ambazonia

A senior Southern Cameroons front line leader Professor Carlson Anyangwe says all genuine restoration groups should immediately come together and develop strong cooperation to bring about the expulsion of French Cameroun army soldiers from the Ambazonia homeland, emphasizing that the jailed Southern Cameroons leaders will never back down on their stance in this regard.

Professor Carlson Anyangwe who currently heads the Ambazonia Department of Foreign Affairs and is also a senior advisor to Vice President Dabney Yerima made the remarks in a conversation with Cameroon Concord News Chief International Correspondent Isong Asu on Wednesday.

“The Ambazonia Interim Government remains the best platform for Southern Cameroonians to pursue the struggle and the IG will continue to support all resistance groups,” Professor Anyangwe said, describing the martyred leader of the Red Dragons of Lebialem as one of the most important members of the Ambazonia war of liberation.

Anyangwe furthered that the Biya French Cameroun regime and its Southern Cameroons comedians passing for cabinet ministers are too weak now to be able to undermine a powerful resistance front involving all restoration groups.

Carlson Anyangwe pointed out that the lack of control over fighters in Ground Zero has encouraged a sense of lawlessness, which has undermined the struggle.

The largely diaspora-based separatist leadership – initially key to raising funds and buying weapons – has seen their influence slip as fighters increasingly turn to homegrown sources of revenue. Their political clout has also been diminished by constant internal feuding.

“When petty self-interest clouds the minds of so-called leaders, their relevance to the suffering masses – who are literally an ocean away – will be non-existent,” said Sarah Derval of the pro-peace coalition of female civil society leaders, the Southwest-Northwest Women’s Task Force.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files from Isong Asu and the New Humanitarian