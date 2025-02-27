Southern Cameroons: football match-fixing scandal rocks Victoria United

The president of Limbe- based Victoria United club, Valentin Nkwain, is accused of kidnapping and torturing his team’s goalkeeper, Eric Parfait Djomeni Fokam , just 19 years old, for three days.

The goalkeeper is also a player for the Cameroon U-20 national team and, according to the media; everything happened after the president accused him of placing bets and selling his team’s matches.

After the news that has already “broken through”, the club itself has denied anything about such an incident.

Dynamics: police station, then seizure

Nkwain initially accompanied the doorman to the local police station to confess to the crime, but Erik denied everything and was immediately released. At this point, according to Cameroonian media reports, the president allegedly hired two people and sent them to Djomeni’s house to kidnap him and take him to his villa, where he was tortured for three long days in order to extract a confession.

The goalkeeper’s mother is said to have reported the incident; after going to the club’s offices to seek information, she was rudely expelled by the president. The National Union of Cameroonian Footballers (Synafoc) stood by the goalkeeper.

“Justice for Eric Parfait Djomeni! The young goalkeeper of Victoria United was kidnapped, held captive and tortured by the infamous president of his club, Valentin Nkwain. Eric Parfait Djomeni, you have my full support,” wrote Jacques Marcel Itiga, head of communications for Cameroon’s trade unions.

The president is a friend of Eto’o

President Nkwain was already at the center of a scandal 18 months ago for promoting his team to the first league thanks to the help of Samuel Eto’o, the president of the Federation and his friend, who were wiretapped in a telephone conversation.

“You have to stay calm. Our club has to be promoted to the first category, that’s our goal. But you have to give me a hand, you can’t make too much noise, you have to stay calm,” the club president said.

Denial of the club and the goalkeeper

The club wanted to deny the incident in a statement.

” False rumors are circulating that are throwing mud at our team. There is no truth to it .”

Shortly afterwards, a video of the goalkeeper himself denies everything.

“As you can see, I was not kidnapped. We are training normally, there is no problem. What came out on the internet is not true. I saw my mother yesterday,” says the goalkeeper.

The doubt remains that this is a mandatory denial.

Source: Voxnews