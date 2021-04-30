Southern Cameroons Crisis: Yerima to call for attacks on French Cameroun officials and interests

Southern Cameroons Vice President Dabney Yerima will call for an attack on interests of La Republique du Cameroun in Ambazonia, Cameroon Intelligence Report has learnt from sources close to the Interim Government.

Our informant revealed that the exiled Southern Cameroons leader told his war cabinet late on Wednesday to make French Cameroun colonial officers and business interests in the Ambazonia homeland the highest priority of targets for the Restoration Forces.

Dabney Yerima lambasted President Biya of French Cameroun for turning the Federal Republic of Ambazonia into a military base from which every evil against the people of Southern Cameroons is planned and executed.

Ever since the French Cameroun dictator declared war against the English speaking people of Southern Cameroons, Ambazonia towns and villages are now home to La Republique du Cameroun’s largest contingent of troops.

Despite its bloody and persisting military campaign against Ambazonia Self Defense Groups for over four years now, the Cameroon government army has lost large parts it once held in Southern Cameroons to the Amba forces loyal to the Southern Cameroons Interim Government.

By Chi Prudence Asong







