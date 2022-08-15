Southern Cameroons Crisis: Yerima sounds alarm over Francophone soldiers killing of Ambazonians

The Vice President of the Ambazonia Interim Government has reportedly raised the alarm over the rate by which Francophone army soldiers have been killing Southern Cameroonians so far this year.

Dabney Yerima was quoted by the Southern Cameroons Broadcasting Cooperation (SCBC) as saying that the killings in Ground Zero are deeply disturbing and the maiming of so many Ambazonian teenagers this year is completely unacceptable.

According to Human Rights Watch, Cameroon government military summarily killed at least 10 people and carried out a series of other abuses between April 24 and June 12, during counter-insurgency operations in the North-West region. The troops also burned 12 homes, destroyed, and looted health facilities, arbitrarily detained at least 26 people, and are presumed to have forcibly disappeared up to 17 others.

Vice President Dabney Yerima pointed out that the Human Rights Watch figure does not include the killings in Wum, Ekok, Ekondo Titi and in Kumbo. Yerima pleaded with the Southern Cameroons diaspora to stand firm and make sure that such attacks must stop.

As many as 102 Southern Cameroonians young boys and girls have been killed so far this year, many as a result of the use of military force by the Francophone dominated Cameroon government army.

Dabney Yerima condemned the widespread use of live ammunition by Francophone troops during operations across the entire Ambazonia homeland which is leading to an alarming increase in Ambazonia fatalities.

By Isong Asu