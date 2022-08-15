Commonwealth Games: Competitors and delegates from Cameroon have been reported missing

A total of 17 people connected to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games have been reported missing since the event got underway, police have confirmed.

The Games, which have been widely viewed as a resounding success, got underway on July 28. But the enthralling fortnight has been tainted by 13 athletes, and four others who were part of the individual teams, being reported to authorities as missing people.

Police are currently working with immigration officials to ensure the welfare and safety of those who have been located. A force spokesperson said: “We’ve received a total of 17 missing people reports from visiting Commonwealth Games delegations – 13 competitors and four other delegation members.

Competitors and delegates from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Cameroon, Ghana and Botswana have been reported missing since the 2022 Games got underway in Birmingham.

Previously, Sri Lankan team spokesperson Gobinath Sivarajah revealed that some of the missing competitors were also members of the country’s armed forces. They included a male judo manager, a female judo athlete, two male wrestlers, three boxers, two male beach volleyball players and a female wrestler.

