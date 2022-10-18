Southern Cameroons Crisis: Wum Mayor’s home set ablaze

Ambazonia Restoration Forces have stormed the residence of the mayor of Wum and that of his dad and set both on fire, according to Cameroon Concord News sources in Menchum Division.

Cameroon government soldiers reportedly fired on some of the Amba fighters at the residence in Naikom Overside before fleeing. The Francophone army soldiers loyal to the regime in Yaoundé have clashed repeatedly with Ambazonia fighters in recent days in Wum the chief town in Menchum Division.

Clashes erupted when a soldier serving with the Rapid Intervention Battalion was killed in the unrest that has rocked Southern Cameroons since 2016.

Hours after several Aghem people gathered outside the residence of Chef Anang Zacharias, a renowned gendarmerie officer in Wum who transitioned into the eternal glory on 6 October 2022, eyewitnesses reported that the residence of Mayor Dighambong Anthony Mvo and that of his late father were on fire and that Amba fighters, some wielding firearms ordered people to leave Naikom Overside.

Cameroon Concord News gathered that Cameroon government army soldiers fled from the mayor’s residence after shooting at the Amba fighters, according to a report which was filed from Wum. Many of the Ambazonia fighters who raided mayor Dighambong’s residence were heavily armed.

By Soter Tarh Agbaw-Ebai with files