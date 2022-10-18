Cameroon Concord News Chairman devastated following the death of his father-in-law

The Chairman and Editor-In-Chief of the Cameroon Concord News Group has announced the sad passing of his beloved father-in-law Chef Anang Zacharias in Wum, Menchum Division.

The Right Honorable Soter Agbaw-Ebai described how he was his rock and his inspiration after he got married to Odette Anang.

Agbaw-Ebai said that while he is completely heartbroken, it’s some relief knowing that Chef Anang will now be reunited with his ancestors.

Soter Agbaw-Ebai told our editorial desk in London that his wonderful father-in-law was his rock who adored his wife, children and grandchildren and was the most generous and selfless person he ever met.

‘It pains my heart to say goodbye but I know that my dad the late Maurice Pius Agbaw-Ebai will be waiting for you Chef Anang with open arms and that you will both continue to guide us all from above. Rest in peace Chef Anang. I will miss you always’

By Isong Asu in London